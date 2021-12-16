Two men arrested for possible Yuba County murder

Dec. 16—Two Placer County men were arrested for murder on Tuesday after a body was found near the Spenceville Wildlife Area late last month.

Eric Tait Olsen, 61, and Carl Royd Olsen, 59, both of Lincoln, are expected to be arraigned today at 3 p.m. in Yuba County Superior Court in connection to the November incident, said Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry. As of Wednesday afternoon, both were in Yuba County Jail with no bail amount listed.

According to Appeal archives, Robert Mendoza, 60, of Lincoln, was found on Nov. 26 at the bottom of an embankment along the side of Spenceville Road, near the Nevada County and Yuba County border. At the time, Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams said Mendoza was found near the Spenceville Wildlife Area but on the Yuba County side of the line.

Due to visible injuries on Mendoza's body, YCSO detectives were investigating the case as a suspicious death.