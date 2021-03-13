Two men arrested after 'prank' hotel robbery

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 13—Two men were arrested after an attempted robbery at a Hazle Twp. business Tuesday.

Isaiah Morales, 18, Bronx, New York, faces a felony charge of criminal attempt at robbery and a misdemeanor of terroristic threats and was taken to jail after failing to immediately post $50,000 set Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Thomas Malloy, Wilkes-Barre.

Justin Nieves, 18, Weatherly, face a felony charge of conspiracy at robbery and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail that day by Malloy.

According to arrest papers:

A clerk from the Red Roof Inn, 1341 N. Church St., Hazle Twp., called troopers at 9:55 p.m., reporting a man approached the counter asking if they had any rooms available. He then pulled an unknown object out of his pocket and demanded money.

The clerk put his hands up and stepped back. The man turned around and ran outside to a white vehicle, which sped away. Troopers watched video surveillance from the business to get a better description of the vehicle and people involved. They issued an alert for a white GMC Terrain.

Weatherly police contacted troopers at 11:30 p.m. to say they had the vehicle stopped on Pardee Street in Weatherly. Nieves was driving and was placed under arrest.

Troopers later got a call from someone identifying Morales as the person who entered the motel. The caller said Morales wanted to turn himself in and he was taken into custody at Turkey Hill on West 15th Street in Hazleton.

Morales said he was driving with friends and they were doing pranks. Morales said he walked into the lobby of the motel and asked the clerk how much is a night before pulling out his phone and motioning with his hand as if he had a gun, saying, "give me all your money."

Contact the writer: achrist man@standardspeaker.com

; 570-501-3584

