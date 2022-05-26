Two men arrested after property owner holds them at gunpoint

May 25—MATTAWA — Two Mattawa men were booked into the Grant County Jail after a Mattawa-area property owner held them at gunpoint when he allegedly found them on his property early Tuesday morning.

Brandon Medina Perez, 26, and Luis Vasquez Marroquin, 28, were booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief, according to information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Vasquez Marroquin was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Kyle Foreman, GCSO public information officer, said sheriff's deputies were contacted at about 3 a.m. by a resident in the 20000 block of Road 23 Southwest, about two miles northwest of Mattawa. The resident said he had received a notification of an intrusion alarm at his property.

When he arrived he told GCSO deputies he found two men coming out of a building on the property, Foreman said.

The property owner was carrying a handgun and fired a round into the air, Foreman said, and held the two men at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

The car the two men were allegedly driving was found to be stolen, he said.