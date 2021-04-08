Two Men Arrested After Punching Asian Couple at Ontario Mills Mall
Two men were arrested in Ontario, CA for allegedly assaulting an Asian couple after a verbal altercation about social distancing.
The incident, which left the victims with visible injuries, occurred inside a Levi’s store at the Ontario Mills mall at 5:15 p.m. on April 4.
Tuvorius Mencer, 34, and Terrell Plaines, 31, both of Hemet, punched the Asian couple multiple times.
The suspects also assaulted two other individuals who tried to intervene, Ontario police said in a press release.
Hate will not be tolerated in @CityofOntario to include the assault on an @OntarioPD officer while apprehending one of the suspects. Today, the other suspect who ran away was taken into custody. Outstanding service protecting innocent victims Officer Perez!! https://t.co/QJGKqIRRo2 pic.twitter.com/fkfx6uZam7
— Chief Mike Lorenz (@OntarioPDChief) April 7, 2021
Mencer, whose arrest was captured on surveillance video, also assaulted a police officer.
The 34-year-old is facing charges of violation of civil rights, felony assault and assault on a peace officer.
Plaines fled from the scene but was arrested later in his residence.
He is facing charges of violation of civil rights and felony assault.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective Patrick Woolweaver at 909-408-1705.
