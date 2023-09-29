Two men arrested in Sanford stabbing

Sep. 29—Two men were arrested Thursday evening in connection with a stabbing in Sanford early that morning that left a homeless man hospitalized.

Derrick Roberts-Poulin and Jordan Roberge, both 21 and from Sanford, have been charged with robbery and elevated aggravated assault, according to information provided by Major Matthew Gagne of the Sanford Police Department.

The incident began around 4:30 a.m. when the two men approached 38-year-old William Southworth near the intersection of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing and stole his bicycle, police said. That led to a fight between the two men and Southworth, who was stabbed and shot at, witnesses told police.

The suspects had left by the time police arrived. The victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland and treated for injuries, said he did not know the men. Southworth was still in the hospital as of Friday and in stable condition.

Sanford police investigated the incident throughout the day, which led to the arrests of Roberts-Poulin and Roberge. Both men were scheduled to make their initial court appearance early Friday afternoon, according to a clerk.

Gagne, in a statement announcing the arrests, said the case "highlights the vulnerability of the unhoused population that reside in Sanford," referring to Southworth as a member of that population.

"I don't think he was targeted specifically," Gagne said in a follow-up interview. "But because this population is living outside, they are more vulnerable to situations like this. They don't have the luxury of being inside a building that you can lock."

Sanford, like many communities in Southern Maine, has been dealing with a growing unsheltered population. The town's homelessness task force reported this month that there are 83 homeless people living in the community right now.

Gagne said the police department has a dedicated mental health unit comprised of two officers and two clinicians that interact with this population regularly.

Southworth's stolen bike was recovered, Gagne said, and will be returned to him when he's discharged from the hospital.

This story will be updated.