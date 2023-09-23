Two men arrested after shooting on Cumberland Avenue in Knoxville

Knoxville police arrested two men early Saturday in connection with a shooting that injured four people in the 1800 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Witnesses told police that a man fired shots around 12:15 a.m. after an altercation outside the Half Barrel restaurant and bar on the Strip. Three women and a man suffered injuries to their feet or legs, apparently after they were struck by fragments from the bullets or ground, according to a Knoxville Police Department news release. Three of the injured people were treated at the scene, and one was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses said two men fled in a car toward Clinch Avenue after the shooting. Officers saw the car soon after and arrested the men. Police say they found two loaded guns and marijuana in the car.

The driver, 22-year-old Willie Jackson, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while under the influence. The passenger, 26-year-old Joseph Mobley, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana.

