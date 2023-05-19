Two days after a man was shot and killed north of Palm Springs, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department released his identity Thursday and announced investigators have arrested two suspects.

Jeremy M. Abshear, 48, a resident of North Palm Springs, is the victim. The two men arrested were identified as Cody Barneck, 33, and Mark Barneck, 66, both also of North Palm Springs. (The sheriff's department didn't say whether or how the two suspects are related.)

On Tuesday, deputies got a report of a shooting just after 5 a.m. in the 64-000 block of 16th Avenue and found Abshear upon arrival, according to a department press release. Paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's department didn't announce the killing until Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours after it happened.

The area where the man died is north of Interstate 10 near many windmills and just south of the Sentinel Energy Center power station. There department didn't describe in detail where he was found.

Both Mark and Cody Barneck were being held Thursday night on suspicion of murder and were scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Two men arrested in shooting death just outside Palm Springs