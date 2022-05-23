Two men arrested after shooting driver at Fort Worth intersection, police say

Police are investigating two separate early Monday morning shootings in Fort Worth that left at least two people injured.

At about 1 a.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Martha Lane in reference to a shooting, said police spokesperson Shawn Stone.

At the scene, officers met with a man who said that he shot at another man who had tried to force his way into the home. After being hit by gunfire, the other man fled the scene, Stone said.

At about 1:30 a.m., a man arrived at a local hospital looking for treatment for gunshot wounds. Police determined that this person had been shot at the home on Martha Lane.

The still-evolving incident is being investigated, Stone said.

Later that morning, at about 4:30 a.m., Fort Worth officers near the intersection of Oakhurst Scenic Drive and Yucca Avenue saw the occupants of a vehicle — a passenger car occupied by two people — shoot at the driver of a pickup truck.

The officers tried to stop the suspects’ vehicle, which fled from the officers, Stone said

Police initiated a pursuit that ended at the intersection of Haltom Road and East First Street after the two suspects ran and were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

The two adult male suspects are in custody and MedStar was requested to examine one suspect who was injured because of a taser deployment, Stone said.

The driver who was shot at has not yet been identified and has not reported the offense.