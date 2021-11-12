Two men arrested after shooting incident in Whatcom County Thursday night

Two men were arrested Thursday evening after they reportedly shot at another person in a car who was attempting to leave following an argument in Whatcom County. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Jose Jesus Garcia, 46 of Everson, and Rene Gonzalez, 51, into Whatcom County Jail Nov. 11 on suspicion of first-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Hopewell Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, to investigate the report of a shooting, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald.

Deputies learned that the victim, who had been in a previous relationship with Garcia, went to visit a friend who lives on the same property as Garcia, Slater reported.

Garcia confronted the friend of the victim, according to Slater, prompting the victim to stand up for the friend. This reportedly angered Garcia, and he and the victim got into an argument.

The victim attempted to leave the area in a vehicle, but Garcia and Gonzalez stood outside the driver’s door of the vehicle with guns pointed at the victim inside the car, Slater reported.

Garcia, fired his gun through the driver’s-side door, almost hitting the victim, according to Slater, and the victim was able to exit the vehicle through the passenger door and run to a neighbor’s house.

Due to the violent nature of the incident, Slater reported the sheriff’s office Special Response Unit, consisting of the sheriff’s office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team, was activated.

Garcia, meanwhile, left the property in his vehicle, according to Slater, and was followed and eventually arrested without incident by deputies and SWAT members.

A shotgun was found in Garcia’s vehicle, Slater reported, and after a search warrant was granted for his home, deputies located a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Story continues

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.