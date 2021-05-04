Two men arrested after short vehicle chase

William Dean, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
·1 min read

May 4—Two men were arrested Friday after a short vehicle chase that started when someone reported a stolen trailer.

Robert D. Moon II, 24, of Westover, is charged with fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference and felony conspiracy. Jeremy D. Angle, 23, is charged with felony conspiracy.

Trooper C. Smith was sent to Mountainview Road for a reported larceny on Friday, according to a criminal complaint. The 911 caller said Moon was driving a black Toyota Tacoma pulling a stolen trailer. As Smith approached the home, he saw a vehicle matching the description driving toward him, the complaint states. The Tacoma stopped in the road, Smith pulled in front of it and activated his emergency lights. The suspect vehicle then backed up, went off-road and drove around Smith's cruiser.

Smith followed the truck with his cruiser lights on to try and stop it, he wrote. The truck drove through the grass of a home while attempting to evade Smith and crashed into a culvert on the side of Kingwood Pike, the complaint states.

Angle and Moon left the truck and ran, the complaint states. 911 reported the two were spotted at several homes requesting rides into town. Video footage from one of the homes confirmed the two were there. They were eventually located and arrested.

According to the complaint, both Moon and Angle admitted to being in the truck, fleeing and crashing. Moon also said he was "forced to flee by threat of death from Mr. Angle " because Angle had warrants for his arrest, which Smith confirmed. Both men are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

