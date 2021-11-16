Two men arrested in South Phoenix, four migrants say they were held against their will

Crime scene tape

Two men are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four migrants and held them in a south Phoenix home.

Jose Domingo Ortega-Lopez, 24, and Maynor Eulises Gonzalez Perez, 30, were both charged with three counts of kidnapping with the intent to hold their victims for involuntary servitude.

On November 14 around 3:36 p.m., Phoenix Police responded to an urgent call of a kidnapping near 15th and Southern Avenues in south Phoenix, according to a Phoenix Police Department incident report.

The same home was involved in a large human smuggling operation in January, where over 50 undocumented immigrants were held.

The female caller told police she was in a bathroom and had been kidnapped and held against her will for the past 15 days, according to police records.

She explained to officers she was traveling from Guatemala through Mexico when she was kidnapped and brought to the U.S. against her will. Officers found the woman outside the home along with four Hispanic males when they arrived.

The caller told police the front door was continuously guarded, according to the incident report, and she was sexually assaulted by at least two men.

She told officers she overheard her kidnappers discuss that she was going to be sold to someone else for $8,000 on that Saturday.

One of the male victims who exited with the woman caller told officials he had arrived at the house on November 13, unaware of the situation.

The female victim identified Gonzalez Perez and Ortega-Lopez as the individuals who sexually assaulted her on separate occasions, days earlier.

She then told police that Gonzalez Perez and Ortega-Lopez were the individuals in charge of the place she was being held. Ortega-Lopez was not on the scene when officials arrived but was later apprehended, according to official documents.

A second man told police that he was blindfolded and brought from Mexico to the United States to work.

The man corroborated the woman's story, telling officers that he had heard her talk about being sexually assaulted.

He also identified Ortega-Lopez as one of the leaders and told police that he was the one who kept the business ledger.

The man had crossed the Arizona-Mexico border together with another man. The fourth victim said he had been blindfolded and bound with shoelaces with his hands behind his back, according to the probable cause statement. He was told he could not leave the home.

The fourth victim said Gonzalez Perez was who picked him up at the port of entry and brought him to the south Phoenix home.

Gonzalez Perez told Phoenix Police he was not involved in a kidnapping, but was on his way to New York and had paid 100,000 pesos($4,800 USD) to cross.

Ortega-Lopez also denied any involvement with the kidnapping and stated he was there after being brought across the border.

Both suspects are being charged with three counts of kidnapping with the intent to hold their victims for involuntary servitude.

A Phoenix Police Department investigation is currently underway, said Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Ann Justus.

