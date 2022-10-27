Two men arrested after stealing Amazon packages, putting them in Tesla, police say

Police say they arrested two men who were stealing people’s Amazon packages.

On Monday at 6:30 a.m., police received a call about a burglary of a business in northwest Atlanta.

A caller told police that two men, 39-year-old Larry Byer and 38-year-old Don’ “El Leon” Hammonds, were stealing packages from the property and loading them into a red Tesla.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a red Tesla Model 3 with the trunk open and packages visible. Two men matching the caller’s description were in the vehicle and wearing gloves.

The men were detained for further investigation, and during a search of the vehicle, officers recovered marijuana, meth, a firearm, and Amazon boxes with different names and addresses on them. Police also recovered multiple credit cards and I.D. cards with different names on them, but none belonging to the two men.

Byer was charged with nine counts of theft by receiving stolen mail, as well as possession of crystal meth, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and burglary. Hammonds was charged with nine counts of theft by receiving stolen mail, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and burglary.

Both men were transported to Fulton County Jail.

Police say they returned the packages to their rightful owners.

