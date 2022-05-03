Two men arrested in stolen RV with "large quantities" of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and meth

May 3—Two men were arrested Monday night north Spokane in a stolen RV full of illicit drugs.

A citizen reported located a stolen RV trailer they had seen in a social media post on the 1100 block of East Bismark Avenue, Monday evening, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. Police responded to the area at about 8:30 p.m. and confirmed the trailer was stolen.

Inside they found Matthew McNeil, 48, and Daniel Skjold, 31.

Officers searched the trailer with the owners permission and found large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and "mexi" fentanyl pills. Two guns, one of them reported stolen, also were found inside.

McNeil was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing the firearms, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft, and possession of stolen property.

Skjold was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing the firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.