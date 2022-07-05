Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after double homicide in Sedgwick County

Two men have been arrested in connection with a double homicide early Saturday in Sedgwick County, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ben Blick confirmed Monday.

Booking arrest sheets show David Baeza, 42 and Joseph Ponse, 43, both from Wichita, were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in commission of a felony. Blick said both men were arrested in connection to the shooting.

In addition, Baeza was booked on suspicion of carrying a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The arrests come after a shooting early Saturday in the 4300 block of South Rock Road that left two people dead and one injured. Authorities had the area blocked off until 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The names of the shooting victims have not been released yet.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide updates on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back on Kansas.com for updates.