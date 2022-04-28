Two men arrested in Tacoma woman’s kidnapping

Two men were arrested by Tacoma police officers in the kidnapping of a woman, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department.

At 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 3200 block of South 38th Street by a woman who said she had been kidnapped.

Tacoma police said they developed probable cause to arrest two men, ages 22 and 30, for investigation of first-degree kidnapping. Police did not release the details of the victim’s kidnapping.

On Thursday at 12:50 a.m., officers spotted the two men in a car in the 5600 block of South Tacoma Way.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop. After a short chase, both men got out of the car in the 6400 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard and ran away.

After a short chase, both men were arrested. A gun was recovered.

The 22-year-old man was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree kidnapping and an outstanding warrant.

The 30-year-old man was booked for investigation of first-degree kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding police, and a felony warrant.

