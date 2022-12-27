Two men arrested in triple shooting that killed two teens

Two men have been arrested in the killings of two teenagers who were with another teen making DoorDash deliveries earlier this month.

Julius Black, 19, and Kameron Newsom, 20, were taken into custody in Ohio, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said that the two suspects are facing first-degree murder charges and are awaiting extradition to Memphis.

Police have not identified the victims in the shootings during the early hours of Dec. 17, but the mother of one of the teens said that her daughter, 14-year-old Naterria Douglas, was killed while she was with her 16-year-old brother and his best friend, a 17-year-old, while they were out making DoorDash deliveries.

The 17-year-old killed in the shooting has not been identified.

The shooting happened as the teens left a gas station at Knight Arnold and Ridgeway roads, according to police and the girl’s mother, Irene Douglas. Her son had recently began driving for DoorDash to make extra money as family finances had grown tight, the mother said.

Getting back on the road after stopping for gas, a black Dodge Charger pulled beside the teens, the mother said. It was occupied by two men and a woman, according to police, when someone inside opened fire.

The 16-year-old boy was the lone survivor in the shooting.

