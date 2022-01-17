Two men arrested in the U.K. connected to Texas synagogue attacker

Authorities in the U.K. say they arrested two men in connection with Saturday’s attack at a Texas synagogue. The suspect who held hostages during a nearly 11-hour standoff with law enforcement near Dallas was a 44-year-old old British citizen, according to the FBI. Omar Villafranca reports.

  • Police involved in a standoff at Colleyville, Texas synagogue

    Agents from the FBI were negotiating with the gunman, CNN reported. The FBI did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.The Colleyville Police Department posted on Twitter earlier on Saturday that it was conducting SWAT operations on the block where Congregation Beth Israel is located and said that all residents in the immediate area were being evacuated.The man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone call during a livestream of the Reform Jewish synagogue's Shabbat service. The livestream cut off around 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).Before the Facebook livestream was ended, a man could be heard ranting and talking about religion and his sister, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The man could be heard repeatedly saying he didn't want to see anyone hurt and that he believes he is going to die, the newspaper said.Authorities have not yet confirmed his identity, a U.S. official briefed on the matter told ABC News.

  • Texas synagogue hostage-taker was a British citizen; two arrested in England

    (Reuters) -A gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue and was himself killed as federal agents stormed the temple was identified on Sunday as a British citizen, while police in England said they had detained two teenagers for questioning in the investigation. The daylong siege at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas, ended in gunfire Saturday night with all four hostages released unharmed and with the suspect dead. It was not clear whether the gunman took his own life or was slain by members of the FBI hostage rescue team.

  • Texas synagogue hostage crisis ends with gunman dead

    FBI agents stormed a synagogue in north Texas, freeing three hostages and ending an hours-long standoff against a gunman on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, the gunman disrupted a religious service at the Congregation Beth Israel, located in Colleyville, Texas.Four people were taken hostage including the rabbi, though one was freed six hours into the crisis.Colleyville police announced that the gunman was killed after the FBI raid. Local media reported the sound of explosions and gunfire, shortly before Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Twitter that the crisis was over.A U.S. official told ABC News that the man claimed to be the brother of a Pakistani neuroscientist, who was convicted in 2010 for shooting at soldiers and FBI agents and is serving an 86 year sentence.The official told ABC News the suspect was demanding she be freed.The FBI said they have confirmed the identity of the gunman, but said they would not yet disclose it.They also declined to confirm the cause of his death, saying it was still under investigation.One U.S. Muslim advocacy group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, condemned the hostage taker's actions, calling it an 'antisemitic attack' and an 'act of pure evil'.

  • What we know about hostage-taker following standoff at Colleyville synagogue

    The hostage-taker in Saturday’s standoff at a Colleyville synagogue was a British national, according to the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

  • British counterterrorism officers detain teens in Colleyville synagogue hostage case

    The suspects were in custody for questioning in the Beth Israel standoff.

  • Texas synagogue captor identified

    Authorities on Sunday identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff that President Biden called "an act of terror."

  • Texas synagogue terrorist was banned from a UK court after 9/11 rant

    The British terrorist shot and killed after a 10-hour siege in a Texas synagogue had been banned from a British court for ranting about the 9/11 attacks.

