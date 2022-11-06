Two men arrested after unidentified man found fatally stabbed on Columbus' South Side

A Columbus police cruiser

An Alliance, Ohio man has been arrested and charged with murder after an unidentified man was found stabbed to death Saturday afternoon inside a house on Columbus' South Side, according to court records and police.

William P. Barker, 19, who is from Alliance, which is located in eastern Stark County, is also facing a charge of tampering with evidence, police said.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Lance D. Harrison of the South Side, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the homicide, police said.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning, records show.

Harrison's address is listed in court records as that of the house on the 900 block of Ruma Road where Columbus police were dispatched at 1:57 p.m. Saturday to investigate a caller's complaint. The 911 caller had entered the house, located in a residential area west of Lockbourne Road, to find the victim unresponsive, according to a media release from the Columbus Division of Police.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from visible injuries, though the media release does not specify the nature of the wounds. Columbus medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to an affidavit filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, Barker is alleged to have told police that he fatally stabbed the man before attempting to hide the evidence by cleaning the scene and the knife and transporting the victim's body. Court records also indicate that Harrison admitted to aiding in the attempt to tamper with evidence, according to a separate affidavit.

Police have so far not been able to identify the victim.

Anyone with information can call Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

