Two men arrested for using explosives to steal at least $60,000 from ATMs in Des Moines

Two men who reportedly used explosives to rob ATMs in Des Moines have been arrested and are facing multiple felony charges of theft, burglary and arson after a months-long investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities claim that the two men were responsible for stealing at least $60,000 in cash around Des Moines. Authorities are expecting to find others responsible in the robberies.

This is the first time the Des Moines Police Department has ever seen a crime like this, Sgt. Paul Parizek told the Des Moines Register.

“This is the first time we’ve seen explosives used to dismount an ATM,” Parizek said.

The crime not only presents a high risk of injury to the perpetrators, but also to nearby residents, Parizek said.

“This was a whole different level of aggressiveness when it comes to property crimes,” he said.

Court documents stated that the two men also pumped gas into an ATM, causing an explosion.

Authorities are still investigating the string of robberies around the city, Parizek said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Two men arrested for using explosives for ATM robberies in Des Moines