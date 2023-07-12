Two men arrested in Victorville after police find man fatally shot in motel room in Barstow

Two men were linked to a fatal shooting of a man, who was found in a Barstow motel room, according to police.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground in a motel room. The man suffered from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Barstow Fire Protection District paramedics responded and provided aid to the victim, who was taken to Barstow Community Hospital, where he later died.

Police detectives located evidence, which included the identity of the suspects’ vehicle.

Detectives also identified the suspects as Rene Rangel and Nelson Rangel, both 33 and residents of Barstow, police said.

Information about the suspects and a vehicle description were provided to allied agencies.

At roughly 1:25 p.m., San Bernardino County deputies found the vehicle and took both suspects into custody, police said. Barstow Police detectives responded to interview the suspects.

Rene Rangel was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of murder, police said. Nelson Rangel was also booked into the detention center on suspicion of being an accessory.

Police did not reveal a motive for the shooting and the coroner's office has not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Hollister at 760-255-5189, or email at ahollister@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WE-TIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27469) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Two men arrested after police find man fatally shot in Barstow