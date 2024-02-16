Two men arrested after woman found fatally shot in south Wichita, police say

Two men were arrested Thursday night after a 42-year-old Wichita woman was found fatally shot multiple times outside of a home in the 1400 block of South George Washington Blvd, Wichita police Lt. Aaron Moses said Friday morning.

Candace Amack died at the scene.

Martin Velazquez-Villa (spelled Velazquez-Villa on an arrest report but Velazquez-Villas on the jail log) and Jose Silvano Velazquez-Carillo were arrested a few hours after the shooting was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday. The 33-year-old and 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and driving with an open container after a traffic stop around 7:45 p.m. near 13th and Hydraulic.

The Wichita men were booked in Sedgwick County Jail at 2:54 a.m. and 3:37 a.m. Friday.

Moses said that police are still working to determine how they all know each other.

Police used Flock Safety cameras to identify a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area after the shooting. The vehicle was found at a home in the 1300 block of North Jackson. Neither suspect has a listed address at that home nor where the victim was killed.

Wichita police, in collaboration with the Kansas Highway Patrol air unit, made a traffic stop on the vehicle after the suspects left that home. They were arrested without incident, Moses said.

“At this time, there is no indication that this incident is random, and no additional suspects are being sought,” Moses said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.

This is at least the city’s eighth homicide this year, according to reports from police. There were six at this time last year.