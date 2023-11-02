Two men attempt to abduct children near South London school

Two men were spotted targeting children near Clapham Common, in south London, on Tuesday evening - TOM KING/ALAMY

Parents of pupils at a prep school have been told to be vigilant after reports emerged that two men in a van attempted to abduct children on Hallowe’en.

The pair, driving a dark grey van, targeted children near Clapham Common on Tuesday evening, a school has claimed.

Sarah Segrave, principal of Eaton House Schools, warned parents of the incident in an email on Wednesday.

She said: “It has come to our attention that there was an attempted abduction of children last night by two men driving a dark grey van.”

She urged parents to “be vigilant and report any concerning situations to the police immediately”.

The alleged incident took place at around 7.30pm near the common, a popular park in south London - PA/ALAMY

The principal also asked parents to consider whether they are comfortable with allowing children to make their own way home from school, especially after clubs now that the evenings are darker.

The alleged incident took place at around 7.30pm close to the junction of Nansen Road and Forthbridge Road, which is a 15-minute walk from Clapham Junction.

Eaton House runs schools in Belgravia and Clapham. Pupils are expected to go on to top secondary schools including Eton, Winchester and St Paul’s.

Alumni of Eaton House include Harold Macmillan, the former prime minister, Eddie Redmayne, the actor, and Philip Pullman, the author.

Eaton House The Manor, the school opposite Clapham Common, includes a school for boys aged between two and 13, and a school for girls aged between two and 11.

Parents in Clapham were sharing the warning on Facebook and WhatsApp groups on Wednesday night.

“My friend is worried that she will have to make arrangements to collect her children from school,” one local resident said. “Everyone is worried now.”

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said they had no record of the incident being reported.

