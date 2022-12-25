Two men break into car, flee car crash in different vehicle, police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who broke into a car.

On Dec. 23 at approximately 9:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a motor vehicle theft of a 2012 Kia Forte sedan on Forest Oak Way, in Parkway Village.

Later on Dec. 24 at 1:15 p.m., the stolen Kia was found in a car crash on Stacey Drive.

Two men got out of the Kia, and both got picked up in a while 1995-style Chevrolet pickup truck.

One of the suspects might’ve been injured in the wreck, police said.

Suspect #1 was a man, his late teens to early 20s, wearing a dark-colored jacket, a wide red belt, blue jeans, and red and black shoes.

Suspect #2 was a man wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about her location should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

