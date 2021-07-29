Two men break into home of armed resident, shootout leaves suspect in critical condition

A gun fight broke out in a San Antonio home when burglary suspects reportedly tried to rob the house at gunpoint and a resident responded with gunfire.

Two men broke into the San Antonio home Wednesday at around 11 p.m. while four residents were also in the house, police told SBG San Antonio. One of the residents defended the home by firing a gun, which sparked a gun fight.

One of the suspects was hit during the incident and fled the scene in a car. The other suspect fled on foot.

The suspect who was injured was found at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio and transferred to the University Hospital in critical condition.

San Antonio police said the man will be charged and the investigation is ongoing.

The resident of the home who opened fire is not facing charges, according to local reports, and said they were defending themselves during the incident.

The incident comes after other Americans have defended themselves with a gun during crimes against them, including in Florida last year when a homeowner shot and killed two intruders and injured another during an armed home invasion.

"The victim in this case was exercising his Second Amendment right to protect himself in his home," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at the time.