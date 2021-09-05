Two men brutally robbed inside Brooklyn Bodega, police investigate as hate crime

Wes Parnell, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Two customers inside a Brooklyn bodega were slashed with a glass bottle and stabbed with a screwdriver during a robbery cops are investigating as an anti-gay hate crime, police said Sunday.

The victims were inside the store on Broadway near Halsey St. in Bushwick when the crooks began mouthing off about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, calling one of the victims, who identifies as gay, a ‘fa—ot,’ sources said.

The creeps then attacked the two friends with a glass bottle and a screwdriver before taking their iPhones and cash, police said.

One of the victims, age 38, stabbed in the chin and slashed across his lip, was taken to Woodhull Medical Center, police said.

The second man, age 28, was slashed on his right shoulder and right hand and treated at King’s County Hospital.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspects Sunday and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

One suspect is described as having a medium build and a beard. He was wearing a red baseball hat, red shirt, red-and-white pants and red shoes.

The other suspect has a heavy build and black dreadlocks. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black-and-white sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

