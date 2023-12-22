Two men caught after Enid ATM theft, high speed chase and crash – all in a stolen car

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Early Thursday morning in Enid, two men allegedly stole an ATM, which led a car chase. Both were caught after they crashed the stolen car and tried running from police.

“I don’t know what to say about it. I mean, it’s kind of wild,” said Cass Rain, Enid Police Department.

The 911 call came in early Thursday morning after a jogger reported seeing two men wrapping a chain around the ATM and then using their stolen SUV to pull it from the wall.

“They just hooked it to the through the front and tried to yank it open. And now they’re backing up to it right now,” said the 911 caller.

Enid Police said they got the call just before 6:30 a.m. Cody Jolley and Jason Kidd allegedly stole the stand-alone ATM from First State Bank in the Heritage Hills Shopping Center parking lot.

The SUV was seen dragging the ATM away.

“They’re dragging the box behind the truck,” said the 911 caller.

Enid Police found the SUV and tried pulling them over, but instead this led to a high-speed chase. The SUV reached upwards of 90 miles per hour.

“The vehicle was reported stolen. It had been stolen yesterday,” said Rain.

Along the way, chunks of the ATM were falling off.

“Pieces of it were attached and were breaking off as officers pursued the vehicle. And I believe one of the chains also broke during that pursuit,” said Rain.

Eventually the chase ended only two miles away at Oklahoma Ave. and Cleveland St. The driver lost control and landed in a ditch next to the railroad tracks.

That’s when the two men started running on foot but didn’t get too far.

“Not very far. Officers caught up to him fairly quickly,” said Rain.

Jolley and Kidd were caught and taken to the hospital.

“Typically, in a situation like that, if there’s a crash involved, we will take them to the hospital just as a precaution before they get sent over to the jail… One was complaining of injuries consistent with the crash, back and neck pain, that sort of thing,” said Rain.

Authorities found a loaded gun, methamphetamine and a handheld police scanner inside the SUV.

Enid Police don’t believe they got the cash box. They say they are waiting on the bank to see what else is missing.

On Thursday afternoon, KFOR was told a piece sitting in front of the building was the vault of the ATM.

“At this moment, we don’t believe they were able to take the cash canister or the boxes that are inside the ATM. The bank is still working to determine if anything was lost during this incident,” said Rain.

This is not the first time the men have been locked up. They each have prior felony convictions.

Right now, they are both facing several charges including grand larceny, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle, eluding and more.

