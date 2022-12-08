Two men charged in I-81 road rage incident in Lackawanna County

Dec. 8—Two drivers forced another motorist into the median along Interstate 81 and then chased her to the Dunmore barracks after she attempted to pass a slow-moving caravan of show cars on the highway last month, state police said.

Bryan J. Nazario Jimenez, 21, 314 Church St., Apt. 2, Jessup, and Kenneth J. Rivera Gomez, 21, 407 Sherwood Ave., Dunmore, face stalking, endangerment and other charges after the road rage incident.

The victim, Tia Pinto, 43, Jessup, told investigators she feared for her life throughout the episode, state police said.

The incident played out late on Nov. 25 along a 5-mile stretch of I-81 North through Scranton and Dunmore and then on highways in Dunmore, police said.

According to state police, Nazario Jimenez and Rivera Gomez were leading a caravan of 15 to 20 show cars returning from a meetup and had unlawfully taken control of traffic on I-81, blocking all lanes and causing a backlog as the vehicles traveled at approximately 20 mph.

Pinto, who was driving north on I-81 in Jeep Cherokee and was not part of the caravan, passed through it safely until she reached the lead vehicles operated by Nazario Jimenez and Rivera Gomez, police said.

The two men moved their vehicles aggressively toward the Jeep, forcing Pinto into the median as they screamed and made obscene gestures at her and her passenger, police said. They then worked together to create a rolling roadblock to bring the Jeep to a full stop before Pinto escaped by weaving into moving traffic.

Nazario Jimenez and Rivera Gomez pursued Pinto as she drove away and fled for help to the state police barracks, where the two men tried unsuccessfully to box in her vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

In addition to multiple counts of stalking and recklessly endangering another person, state police charged Nazario Jimenez and Rivera Gomez with a series of traffic violations.

Summonses issued by Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett set the men's preliminary hearings for Jan. 4 at 10:15 a.m.

