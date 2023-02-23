Two men charged in alleged beating of teen at party in Las Vegas, N.M.

Feb. 22—Police are searching for two men suspected of beating a teen boy during a party Sunday in Las Vegas, N.M.

Ryan Israel Nonato Martinez, 25, and Cruzito Guillermo Padilla, 18, are charged with child abuse, conspiracy to commit child abuse and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

The complaint says the teen told police he was "jumped" by the men and a group of others at a home somewhere on the city's south side. He claimed the incident began after Martinez gave him alcohol, which caused him to throw up in the sink. He attempted to clean it, he said, but was told he wasn't doing the job fast enough.

He also said he wasn't certain where the party was located.

According to the complaint, the teen showed police a video of the beating.