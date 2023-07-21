Two men charged with allegedly stealing vehicles out of state, selling them in CT

Two men were charged in connection with a months-long scheme to steal vehicles in other states and sell them to unsuspecting buyers in Connecticut, officials said.

A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment on Thursday charging Daryl Jones, 53, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Markos Pappas, 49, of New Haven, with multiple crimes related to a lengthy motor vehicle theft scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The indictment alleges that Jones, Pappas and others conspired to get stolen motor vehicles from car dealerships, car rental spots and other places in Georgia, Illinois and other states and bring the vehicles to Connecticut. Once in the state, they allegedly altered the vehicle identification numbers to hide that they were stolen — at times attempting to etch out the numbers — and disconnected onboard communication systems like GPS to stop location attempts after the thefts, federal officials said.

The pair used the fake VIN numbers to create stickers, titles and bills of sale that they gave to the Department of Motor Vehicles when registering the vehicles and then sold them to customers, usually for cash, according to federal officials.

The vehicles stolen included a 2021 Ford Expedition from a rental company in Oak Brook Village, Illinois in January 2022, and two Ford F-150 Raptors from Georgia last November, federal officials said.

Pappas and Jones are each charged with one count of conspiracy, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, for which they each face a total of up to 30 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Pappas was already in federal custody when the indictment was returned, stemming from an arrest in March for narcotics charges in a related investigation. He allegedly communicated with one of the co-conspirators in the theft scheme from prison in April 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Jones appeared in court in New Haven on Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector and pleaded not guilty. He was released on a $50,000 bond, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.