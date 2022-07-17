Two men charged, another injured in Beaufort shooting Saturday, police say

Police have charged two men after a shooting left another man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent Williams, 25, of Grays Hill, and 24-year-old Shiron Brown, of Beaufort, were charged with attempted murder and breach of peace aggravated in nature Saturday, jail records show.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office were called out to a gas station around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near Bruce K. Smalls Drive after getting a call about a gunshot victim, Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesperson for the agency, said. The man who was shot met deputies at the gas station and reported two men, later identified as Williams and Brown, pulled guns on him and began shooting.

The man was able to get away but his car was hit several times by gunfire, Bromage said. Two nearby homes were also hit.

Both Williams and Brown were found by police in the front yard of a home on Pinecrest Lane. Police conducted a search warrant on the home and found and seized two handguns and a rifle inside.

Bromage declined to say whether the men knew each other but said that the shooting was a “targeted incident” that is still under investigation.

Williams and Brown remained in custody at the detention center in Beaufort Sunday.

