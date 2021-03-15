  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two men charged with assault in attack on Capitol police officer who later died

Michael Kosnar and Tom Winter and David K. Li
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, but federal authorities stopped short of charging them with his death, according to court documents.

Image: U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, 40, poses in an undated photograph (Capitol Police via Reuters)
Image: U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, 40, poses in an undated photograph (Capitol Police via Reuters)

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of West Virginia, were taken into custody on Sunday and accused of using spray during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to criminal complaints.

Sicknick died a day after the riots, and authorities suspect he may have inhaled a spray-type irritant, such as bear spray, during the riot.

Khater and Tanios have been charged with assault, but not for killing Sicknick.

The FBI has video of both Khater and Tanios "working together to assault law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical substance by spraying officers directly in the face and eyes," FBI Special Agent Riley Palmertree wrote in a criminal complaint.

There's also footage of Khater reaching into Tanois' backpack while saying, “Give me that bear shit" as Khater is later "seen holding a white can with a black top that appears to be a can of chemical spray," the complaint said.

"Many of the federal police officers were injured and several were admitted to the hospital," Palmertree wrote of the Jan. 6 mayhem.

"The subjects also confronted and terrorized members of Congress, Congressional staff, and the media. The subjects carried weapons including tire irons, sledgehammers, bear spray, and tasers."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Batherson scores twice in 53 seconds, Sens beat Maple Leafs

    Drake Batherson scored twice in 53 seconds in the second period in the Ottawa Senators' 4-3 victory over the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa, and Joey Daccord made 33 saves for his first NHL victory. “What an incredible feeling,” Daccord said.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • There's a huge Michael Kors sale on all things spring—shop the best deals

    You can get an extra 25% off sale styles at Michael Kors for the store's big Spring Sale—find out how to get the deal now.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Miami police arrest 100 people at weekend spring break gatherings

    Miami Beach mayor says ‘too many people [are] coming here to let loose’ as state reports increase in coronavirus cases Beachgoers flock to South Beach during spring break in Miami, Florida Saturday. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/Rex/Shutterstock Police in Miami Beach used pepper spray and arrested 100 people as large spring break crowds gathered despite the pandemic. Revellers, many reportedly unmasked, became “unruly” after a teenager refused to move when police tried to clear crowds from a roadway on Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Police then used pepper spray. They said several people were detained while two officers were injured and taken to hospital. The following night, on Saturday, police said 30 arrests were made. A total of 100 people were arrested over the weekend, reported CNN. The popular spring break destination has seen packed beaches, sparking fears of coronavirus outbreaks. Florida does not permit local jurisdictions to fine people for not wearing masks. The mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, told CNN they were “seeing too much spring break activity”, adding: “We’ve got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose.”The Florida department of health reported 5,134 new cases on Friday, up from 4,444 on Monday. On Sunday there were 38,222 new cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins data, and 572 new deaths. This compares to record highs recorded in January of 300,416 and 4,470. In total, to date there have been more than 29m cases and more than 534,000 people have died. While total new infections in the US are on a downward trajectory and vaccinations are rising, case numbers have stopped falling precipitously. On Sunday America’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned: “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Pointing to what happened last spring and summer and the situation now, he told Fox News: “If you look at those numbers, that plateau [of case numbers] bothers me and other public health officials. When you plateau at a high level, there’s enough viral activity in the community that when you pull back on things like masking and not pay attention to avoiding congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge.”Fauci criticised the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for his decision to completely reopen businesses and remove a state mask mandate last week as “risky and potentially dangerous”. The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, pleaded with residents to ignore the mandate by continuing to wear masks. “Each day, I am unfortunately reporting individuals who are passing away because of Covid-19,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Today, we are reporting 13 deaths. It is important for us to receive our Covid vaccines and continue to mask up. I strongly urge Houstonians to do so.” Vaccinations are picking up. On Friday, the US hit 100m doses and about 35m people had been fully vaccinated – or about 13.5% of the adult population – according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office – a target he could be on track to meet by the end of this week.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • Is Biden to blame for rising gas prices?

    Prices at the gas pump are significantly higher than last November — threatening to hit $3 a gallon by summer — triggering debate over whether Joe Biden, less than two months into his presidency, bears the blame. Since the inauguration, Republicans and right-leaning commentators have wasted few opportunities to link the price increases to Biden’s policies and predict that the worse is yet to ...

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' after bombshell Oprah interview, former advisor says

    "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," former President Donald Trump said, according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.

  • John Mayer trends on Twitter after users say he shouldn't have performed at the Grammys given some of his past controversies

    The singer performed live with Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Taylor Swift, whom he's been accused of mistreating, made history.

  • Taylor Swift shows love for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Grammys speech

    She writes popular songs, not to mention clever acceptance speeches.

  • The White House says it will push for permanent $300 monthly child allowance checks

    Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC that the president will "certainly" try to make the year-long expansion of the child tax credit permanent.

  • The Best, Worst and Most Head-Scratching Moments of the 2021 Grammy Awards

    From Beyoncé's history-making moment to an unexpected Record of the Year win

  • 'The Talk' is going on hiatus while it reviews Sharon Osbourne's outburst at Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan

    A source told E News the incident was "a triggering moment" that was "difficult for many of the staff to watch."

  • Here's your printable 2021 NCAA men's tournament bracket

    March Madness is back, and it's time to build your bracket!