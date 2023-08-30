Two men charged with assault after fight in Liberty

LIBERTY - Village police arrested two men and charged them with assault Saturday after two other men suffered cuts in a fight.

Police said they were called to an apartment on South Main Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of an altercation at that location.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who had suffered several cuts on his face and arms. The officers gave him first aid until emergency medical service personnel arrived.

The man was first taken by ambulance to Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris. There, he was transferred to a helicopter and flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Other officers located two men who were fleeing the scene a short distance away and took them into custody without incident.

Meanwhile, other officers were called to a residence on Chestnut Street, where a second victim, a 33-year-old man with a cut on his face, was located. He was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills, where he was treated and released.

Police identified one of the men taken into custody as Jose Luis, 30. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault, both felonies; and second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors.

The second man taken into custody was identified by police as Fernando Llano, 22. He was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both were arraigned in Town of Liberty Court and are being held in the Sullivan County jail, Luis in lieu of $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond, and Llano in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $125,000 bond.

The names of their attorneys were not immediately available.

State police, Sullivan County's district attorney's and sheriff's offices and Monticello village police assisted Liberty village police with the investigation.

