Two men charged with assaulting man outside Wilkes-Barre tavern

Mar. 22—WILKES-BARRE — Two men from Pike County are facing charges they attacked a man inside a North Main Street tavern and followed the victim where they continued the assault.

Police in court records say the victim sustained broken facial bones and a swollen right eye.

Dylan Kelly, 23, of Milford, was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of aggravated assault. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Griffin Rhodes, 23, of Milford, was arraigned Wednesday on similar offenses by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police said the fight began inside a tavern at North Main and Jackson streets where the victim walked in with friends and was immediately assaulted on March 12, according to court records.

The victim told police he did not remember who struck him first inside the tavern.

After security at the tavern kicked those involved in the fight out, the victim and his friend walked to a vehicle parked on North Main Street.

The victim was pulled from the vehicle by Kelly and Rhodes who kicked, stomped and punched him while he was on the ground, court records say.

Police said the victim reported knowing Rhodes and Kelly from high school.