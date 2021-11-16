Two men charged with attempted murder in Owings Mills shooting

Baltimore County police have charged two men with attempted murder as the department said the two shot at each other in Owings Mills earlier this month.

In a news release, the department said that 22-year-old Akil Wise and 19-year-old Esean Davis have been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and a weapons offense in relation to a shooting on Nov. 7 when police said they were two of three people shot in the first block of Gwynnswood Rd.

Police say that officers initially responded to a report of a shooting on the block around 6:30 p.m. and found two people, Wise and an unidentified victim, who’d been shot multiple times. The two were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

During the investigation, police say officers were dispatched to the first block of Merino Ct. for a report of a vehicle crash as well as another report for a person who’d been shot.

The department said the person from both reports was identified as Davis and that his gunshot wound originated from the Gwynnswood Rd. shooting earlier that day.

The department did not identify the third victim in their news release Monday and said that the person is still recovering from their injuries.

Police say that Davis and Wise shot at each other during an arranged meeting at the location, but added that the department is still investigating why they agreed to meet.

Police did not say in their release if shots fired by Davis or Wise struck any one at the meeting nor what the motivation was behind the shooting. Davis does face an additional charge of attempted drug distribution in relation to the case.

The public defender’s office, which is representing Davis, was not immediately available for comment Monday evening. No attorney is listed as representing Wise in online court documents.