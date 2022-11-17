Two men charged in catalytic converter thefts

Nov. 17—HENDERSON — Police have charged two men in connection with thefts of catalytic converters in the area, among them one that happened outside a local funeral home.

Codie Braxton Hicks, 25, of 419 Birch St., Henderson, and Brian Talbot Frazier, 45, of 2519 Go Cart Lane, Oxford, each face four counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, Police Chief Marcus Barrow said.

The arrests came after police officers saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot of the Auto Mart of Henderson at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

What Barrow termed "a brief roadside investigation" turned up the sort of tools used to remove catalytic converters from cars, and ended with the arrest of Hicks, the vehicle's occupant.

Investigators soon took out an arrest warrant for Frazier, and served it on Monday.

The arrests came less than a week after police asked for the public's help in identifying a hoodie-wearing man they believed responsible for two converter thefts from the property of a funeral home near Maria Parham Health.

Hicks was held pending a secured bond of $20,000. Frazier was held pending a $30,000 secured bond.

Catalytic converters — pollution-control devices in a vehicle's exhaust system — are popular targets for theft because they contain precious metals. A thief using a portable reciprocating saw can remove one quickly, and leave a vehicle's owner with a four-figure repair bill in the process.

Both Hicks and Frazier have criminal records in North Carolina, according the the state Department of Public Safety's offenders database.

Frazier is a felon, having been convicted in 2014 of six counts of forgery in Granville County. He is currently on a year's probation following a July conviction in Franklin County on a charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hicks has a misdemeanor conviction for assault with a deadly weapon on his record that dates from 2014 and an incident the year before in Granville County.

