Two men charged in connection with car stolen from Nashville, MPD says

A dispatch call regarding 30 cars blocking an intersection, reckless driving, and doing donuts led to police chasing two men on foot.

Police said it happened on August 27 around 9:49 p.m. at Mallory and Riverport.

When police arrived they saw multiple cars leaving the scene at a high speed and two men standing outside of a black Infiniti G37X at the intersection, MPD said

As officers approached the car, the two men jumped into the car in an attempt to leave the scene, MPD said.

However, the driver suspect Marquavious Garner, 24, was not able to put the car in drive, police said.

MPD said Garner and passenger suspect Kevin Sharp, 18, jumped out of the car and ran in different directions.

Officers saw Garner running with an AR Pistol, according to MPD.

After a brief foot chase, officers were able to take both suspects into custody.

Police said Sharp tried to toss over 24 grams of Marijuana but officers were able to recover the Marijuana.

Officers found the car registration and contacted the owner who advised that his car was stolen from a parking garage in Nashville, TN around 5:00 pm on the Aug 27th.

While searching the car, police found over 10 key fobs and a Glock 17 handgun inside the stolen Infiniti, MPD said.

Garner was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and possession of burglary tools.

Kevin Sharp was charged with evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell (to wit Marijuana).

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: