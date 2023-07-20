Two men charged in connection with confrontation in O’Fallon Walmart parking lot

Two people have been charged in connection with a confrontation that led to gunfire Tuesday night in the Walmart parking lot in O’Fallon, police announced Thursday.

Marquis B. Hayes, 27, of Belleville, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, according to a news release from the O’Fallon Police Department. His bond was set at $100,000.

Raphael Madison Jr., 25, of East St. Louis, is charged with aggravated battery in a public place, the release states. His bond is $50,000.

Both men were being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m.

“Officers arrived on-scene where they determined a physical altercation occurred between several acquaintances on the parking lot,” the release states. “ During the altercation, one of the individuals fired multiple shots at an involved vehicle as it was leaving the area.”

Anyone with additional information about the confrontation should contact Lead Detective Ben Callahan at bcallahan@ofallon.org or 618-624-9596.