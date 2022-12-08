Two men charged in connection with drug-related deaths in Spring Township

Two men — one from State College — are facing multiple charges after police say they supplied the drugs that led to two overdose deaths earlier this year in Spring Township.

Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College, and Timothy King, whose residency was not immediately known, are facing multiple felonies, according to both court documents and Spring Township police’s social media account.

According to Spring Township police, who posted the charges on Facebook, officers responded to a call March 23 that led to them discovering two women — ages 33 and 59 — who were in cardiac arrest and were treated with multiple doses of Narcan, which can treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies. Both women died after suffering overdoses “from the ingestion of a controlled substance,” police said.

A subsequent investigation found that both Baird and King played a “direct role” in their deaths, police said. Court documents show Baird is charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor: drug delivery resulting in death (two charges); criminal use of a communication facility; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents for King could not immediately be found, but Spring Township police said both men faced identical charges. Police also said King was awaiting extradition from Westmoreland County in western Pennsylvania. Baird is currently in custody at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

A date has not yet been set for their preliminary hearings.