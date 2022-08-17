Two men charged in connection with fatal weekend shooting in Wichita’s Old Town

Two men were charged in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Old Town last weekend, court records show.

Christopher Dyas, 21, of Wichita, was charged with intentional and premeditated first-degree murder. Saqorea Sweeney, 24, of Wichita, was charged with obstructing apprehension of prosecution, according to records.

The charges are tied to an early Sunday shooting in the 100 block of North Mosley in Wichita’s Old Town. Deandre Greenley, 22, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, an earlier news release from the Wichita Police Department said.

Around 1:35 a.m., officers working in Old Town heard gunshots — first from just north of 126 North Mosley followed by shots near 100 North Washington.

Officers ran to the area of 100 North Washington and found Greenley with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said.

Dyas and Sweeney were in a black 2008 Ford Edge in the Old Town area and “walked up to Greenley and shot him several times,” Ditch said.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, and the relationship between Dyas, Sweeney and Greenley is unclear.

Officers were able to get a description of the fleeing vehicle through witnesses and cameras in Old Town. Dyas and Sweeney were arrested in different areas of Wichita, Ditch said.