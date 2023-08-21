Two men charged in connection with murder attempt on deputy head of Ukraine’s tax service

The two suspects will be held in custody without bail

Two men have been charged with attempting to assassinate Yevhen Sokur, the deputy head of Ukraine’s tax service, Kyiv’s National Police reported on Telegram on Aug. 21.

The two suspects will be held in custody without bail during the pretrial investigation, the police said.

The assassination attempt on Sokur was first reported by Danylo Hetmantsev, the chair of the parliamentary Finance Committee.

“The attempt was orchestrated by individuals who had lost their (illicit) ‘business’ and had crossed a line,” he said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko subsequently confirmed that the police had prevented the assassination attempt.

The police knew beforehand about the preparation of the murder plot, according to a police spokesman.

The offenders were caught red-handed at 8.00 a.m. on Aug. 17. They were armed with baseball bats and had pictures of Sokur and his car, which suggested the plot was a contract killing.

Both suspects, who are 27 and 31 years old, have criminal records. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of attempted murder.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine