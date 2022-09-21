Two men charged in connection with robbing West Monroe bingo hall, arrested in Union Parish

File logo

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men Wednesday who allegedly robbed the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe.

According to authorities, the two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation identified the suspects as Donald Bouwell, Jr., 33 and James Stephenson, 38. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish deputies when they fled into a wooden area.

After an extensive search, both suspects were arrested in Union Parish and arrested for armed robbery. Bouwell was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional charges in Union Parish. Stephenson was charged with additional charges in Union Parish.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Two men charged with robbing West Monroe bingo hall, arrested in Union Parish