Two men charged in connection with Saturday double homicide south of Wichita

Two men were charged in court Thursday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead early Saturday in east Sedgwick County.

David Baeza, 42, was charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Joseph Ponse, 43, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of south Rock Road. Authorities found a man and woman who were pronounced dead at the scene. Baeza, who had been shot during the incident, was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.

The woman who was killed has been identified as Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California. The identity of the man has not been released.

Baeza and Ponse’s next hearing is scheduled for July 18. Their bonds are set at $500,000 each.