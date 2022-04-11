Two men charged in connection to string of car break-ins throughout Ambridge

AMBRIDGE — After a series of thefts across the borough, two Ambridge residents have been charged in connection to stealing multiple items from local cars.

The Ambridge Borough Police Department has announced it has filed charges against John Knowles Jr., 36, and Ian Paul Welling, 37, in connection to multiple reports of stolen items from cars in the community. Both men are facing various misdemeanor charges and felony charges for stolen items and the illegal possession of firearms.

Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca first released a notice about the break-ins on March 28. In the letter to borough residents, he detailed that a series of reports had been received that unlocked cars along Park Road and Duss Avenue had been entered and various items had been stolen. Some items stolen included credit cards, jewelry and guns.

In response to these thefts, extra patrols and plainclothes details were conducted in Ambridge and led to the arrest of Welling and Knowles on the evening of April 3. After receiving warrants to search their homes, the stolen items were found in their possession and both men were interviewed about the incident. Both men were charged with the crime as of April 8.

Knowles faces four misdemeanor charges for unlawful taking and four misdemeanor charges for receiving stolen property. He will also face multiple felony charges: two charges of unlawful taking, two charges of receiving stolen property, one charge of counterfeiting and two charges for the prohibited possession of a firearm.

Welling faces two felony accounts of prohibited possession of firearms, one count of altering marks of identification and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Stolen items have also been posted to social media by Ambridge police. Residents whose items were stolen are encouraged to step forward and claim their property.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Two men arrested for car break ins across Ambridge