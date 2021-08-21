Two men charged with Delaware County burglaries

Aug. 21—Two Otsego County men were jailed this week, accused of stealing guns during burglaries in Delaware County.

According to an Aug. 20 media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, the arrests are the result of an "approximately four-month long investigation of numerous burglaries within Delaware County."

According to the release, Deputies responded on Aug. 17 to a 911 call for a burglary reported on Fish Hollow Road in Hamden.

The homeowner reportedly called police after seeing video captured overnight by a home security system.

The video showed two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, approaching the residence at about 1:30 a.m. Deputies confirmed the home had been forcefully entered.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Randy L. Hawkins and George Klinger, both of Morris, were taken into custody by Delaware County deputies and State Police.

Police executed a search warrant at Hawkins' and Klinger's Morris residence and recovered a quantity of firearms, ammunition and other property reported stolen during recent Delaware County burglaries, the release said.

Hawkins and Klinger were charged with the class B violent felony offenses of first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

They were arraigned in the town of Hamden Court.

Hawkins was sent to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 cash bail and Klinger was jailed in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.

DuMond said the investigation continues and he anticipates "several more felony arrests."