Two men charged with driving ATVs recklessly on county, city roadways

Oct. 16—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested two Frederick men on Friday and charged them with riding all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes recklessly along area roads.

Deputies charged Jamontrez Williams, 24, and Jahmad Disney, 23, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. As of Saturday, both had been released on $10,000 bail.

Neither Disney nor Williams could be reached for comment on Monday.

The sheriff's office and Frederick Police Department have received complaints for more than a year about multiple all-terrain vehicles and dirt bike users riding recklessly on county and city roadways, disobeying the rules of the road and "wreaking havoc" in neighborhoods and businesses, according to the news release.

Between the sheriff's office and Frederick Police Department, the agencies have received 100 to 200 calls about those incidents within the past year, sheriff's office spokesperson Todd Wivell said in an interview.

The riders have almost caused multiple crashes, sheriff's office Cpl. Chad Smith wrote in charging documents, and have fled from deputies and officers.

Within the past month, the riders went to YourSpace Storage on New Design Road in Frederick after fleeing, charging documents say. Smith wrote that the riders return to the storage business usually between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Deputies surveilled YourSpace Storage in a marked patrol vehicle on Friday after identifying the riders' patterns.

The sheriff's office received one complaint that evening related to ATV vehicles and a dirt bike, and the Frederick Police Department received four calls, according to the charging documents.

The calls for service came from various areas in the city of Frederick, including Heather Ridge Drive, Baughmans Lane and downtown roads.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., three riders returned to the storage unit. The first two riders entered the unit, while the third noticed police and fled the scene, according to the news release.

The two individuals who went into the unit fled in different directions from the patrol vehicle.

While walking through the storage rows, Smith found a red all-terrain vehicle that was warm around the exterior and had crashed into a gate. Williams approached the deputies at around the same time and was arrested.

When Williams was searched, a ski mask and pair of black riding gloves were found in his sweatshirt pocket. Williams denied driving any vehicle and said he had a unit in the storage area.

Other additional deputies arrived and canvassed the rest of the storage area. Deputies found a fresh oil trail in front of one of the storage units, authorities sasid. Disney soon came out of the unit and was arrested.

Multiple other all-terrain vehicles and a dirt bike were found in the unit, according to the charging documents.

The vehicle closest to the door was yellow and had a black jacket draped over the back, matching what the rider was wearing while using the vehicle and fleeing from deputies, charging documents say.

A black ski mask and gloves were also found in the back of the yellow vehicle.

Disney and Williams' charges include obstructing and hindering, reckless and negligent driving, knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle, and attempting to flee from police, according to charging documents.

Williams has also been charged with malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000.

In the news release, sheriff's office Lt. Trevor Hajjar encouraged the public to call 301-600-2071 if they see or hear any similar activities in their neighborhood or near their business.