Two men charged in drug trafficking network takedown

Feb. 24—Authorities say they have arrested two Methuen men and seized more than one kilogram — equal to more than 2.2 pounds — of fentanyl in connection with a trafficking organization operating in Haverhill and Methuen.

Attorney General Maura Healey announced Wednesday that the drug trafficking organization was dismantled as part of a joint takedown by state and local law enforcement.

Miguel Melo Brea, 34, and Jhan Caceres-Peguero, 24, both of Methuen, were arrested last week following a joint investigation by Healey's New England Fentanyl Strike Force and partner agencies — including Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG's Office and the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) North and the Haverhill Police Department, with the assistance of the Methuen Police Department, according to a press release from Healey's office.

The two men were arraigned in Haverhill District Court. Melo Brea was charged with five counts of trafficking in 10 grams or more of fentanyl and Caceres-Peguero was charged with one count of trafficking in 10 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

A judge set cash bail at $100,000 for Melo Brea and $75,000 for Caceres Peguero. Both men are due back in Haverhill District Court on March 11 for probable cause hearings.

Both men were also charged with one count each of trafficking in 200 grams or more of fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Melo Brea was arraigned on the charges Tuesday in Lawrence District Court and cash bail was set at $250,000. He is due back in Lawrence District Court on March 16 for a probable cause hearing.

Caceres-Peguero will be arraigned on the additional charges in Lawrence District Court at a later date.

Authorities say that Melo Brea sold a total of 330 grams — about 11.6 ounces — of fentanyl to an undercover officer on five separate occasions in Haverhill. During execution of a search warrant at his Methuen home, investigators seized approximately 770 grams of fentanyl, $2,000 in cash, and narcotics paraphernalia. While executing the search warrant, investigators responded to a 911 call from an upstairs neighbor about a man — later identified as Caceres-Peguero — who forced his way into the caller's apartment. Caceres-Peguero was found hiding in the attic of the building and was arrested.

Caceres-Peguero is charged in connection with participating with Melo Brea in the sale of approximately 20 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Division Chief Andrea Mauro of AG Healey's Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crimes Division.