Two men charged in fatal 2022 drive-by shooting in Millvale, prosecutor's office says

Two men are facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened in Millvale last year.

Charles Feliciano, 26, of Hamilton and 38-year-old Christopher Davis of East Westwood were indicted Friday on counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cincinnati police officers located the victim, 32-year-old Demetrius Clay, on Sept. 23, 2022, after they were called to the 3200 block of Beekman Street for a reported shooting.

Clay was sitting in a vehicle when Feliciano and Davis pulled up in another vehicle and opened fire, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Amy Clausing.

Davis is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Court records show he was just sentenced on Tuesday to a year in prison for intimidating a participant in a court proceeding.

Davis was on parole at the time of the shooting, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records.

He was sentenced in March 2019 to four years in prison for drug trafficking and felonious assault, though he was released early and placed under state supervision in June 2022.

Feliciano is not listed as an inmate at the Downtown jail.

Court records regarding the charges both men are facing in connection with Clay's death weren't immediately available Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Two charged in fatal 2022 drive-by shooting in Cincinnati neighborhood