Two men charged in fatal Market Street crash tied to road rage

Wilmington police have arrested two men in connection with a fatal car accident that police said resulted from road rage.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the afternoon of Nov. 7 at the intersection of Market Street and Station Road. Wilmington resident Peter Anstatt, 79, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police arrested Thomas James Blyth, 25, and William Riley Gates, 45, following an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department's traffic unit. Both men have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless operation and exceeding the posted speed. The investigation found a "road rage incident" preceded the crash, according to a press release from the department.

Blyth and Gates are currently being held under a $100,000 secured bond at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office detention center.

