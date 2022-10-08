Two men charged after FBI agents fired at while executing search warrant in Warsaw

Two people were charged Friday in federal court after FBI officers were fired at during an investigation in Warsaw, Missouri.

Authorities executed a search warrant Friday morning in the 30000 block of US 65 Highway in Warsaw, about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City.

A person shot at officers, who did not return fire, the FBI’s Kansas City office posted on social media.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri said two people had been arrested.

Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.

Jonathan S. O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, was charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm. The search warrant had been executed at O’Dell’s residence, prosecutors said.