Two men charged with illegally dumping a ton of tires in Bastrop County

Bastrop County sheriff's deputies have arrested and charged two men with illegal dumping after officials said they put nearly a ton tires on private property without permission.

Deputies received a call for service on Monday about illegal dumping in Cedar Creek. Officials said the owner arrived at her property and saw a very large number of tires that had been dumped there. The owner advised deputies she received word that two people were planning on taking another load of tires to dump onto her property.

Officials said that after a brief investigation, deputies caught Charles Gilley and Justin Davis dumping approximately 1,900 pounds of tires on the property without the consent of the property owner. Both men were arrested and charged with illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds, a state jail felony, in addition to other local warrants, officials said.

They said the investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office is coordinating with county Environmental Services and other state environmental agencies.

